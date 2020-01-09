Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Resale Dangers: How to know if the items you're buying have been recalled

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Resale Dangers: How to know if the items you're buying have been recalled

Resale Dangers: How to know if the items you're buying have been recalled

The price is low, sometimes half the cost of what you'd pay for it brand new.

Facebook Marketplace and Offer Up are two sites offering a place to sell and buy used goods, but how do you know you're getting what you paid for or that it's even safe?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FlipperVintage

The Vintage Flipper Resale Dangers: How to know if the items you're buying have been recalled https://t.co/uU763gY9Y0 2 days ago

kgun9

KGUN9 On Your Side Resale Dangers: How to know if the items you're buying have been recalled. @LetJoeKnow https://t.co/OlLYy2N9gg https://t.co/jf6HLHlqdU 5 days ago

mogeladze1

David -mogeladze How to know if the items you're buying have been recalled https://t.co/jGiKEa7YI9 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Resale Dangers: How to know if the items you're buying have been recalled [Video]Resale Dangers: How to know if the items you're buying have been recalled

The price is low, sometimes half the cost of what you&apos;d pay for it brand new. Facebook Marketplace and Offer Up are two sites offering a place to sell and buy used goods, but how do you know..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.