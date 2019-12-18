Global  

Delivery Guy Destroys Package by Repeatedly Driving Over It

Delivery Guy Destroys Package by Repeatedly Driving Over It

Delivery Guy Destroys Package by Repeatedly Driving Over It

This delivery guy kept a package under his truck and went to drop another package at a house.

After returning to his truck, he left the packet on the ground and ran the wheels over it multiple times, destroying it entirely.
