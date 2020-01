US President Donald Trump wishes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his birthday|Oneindia

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND NORTH KOREAN SUMPREME LEADER KIM JONG UN ARE STILL KEEPING UP THEIR NEW FOUND BONHOMIE EVER SINCE THEY MET IN 2018.

US PRESIDENT HAS SENT WARM BIRTHDAY WISHES FOR THE NORTH KOREAN LEADER.

IT WAS THE SOUTH KOREA’S NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER CHUNG EUI-YONG WHO MET TRUMP IN WASHINGTON THIS WEEK , WHO WAS GIVEN A MESSAGE TO PASS TO NORTH KOREA AND IT WAS DELIVERED THURSDAY.

KIM’S BIRTHDAY IS BELIEVED TO BE JAN.

8