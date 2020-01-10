Global  

Clive Lewis: Labour leadership hopeful calls for referendum on royal family

Clive Lewis: Labour leadership hopeful calls for referendum on royal family

Clive Lewis: Labour leadership hopeful calls for referendum on royal family

Labour leadership contender Clive Lewis has called for a referendum on the future of the royal family.

The shadow Treasury minister called for the poll as part of a package of sweeping constitutional reforms, including the introduction of proportional representation.
Labour leadership: Clive Lewis calls for Royal Family referendum

Leadership candidate Clive Lewis says a lot of people would like to see the monarchy "scaled down".
