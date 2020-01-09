Global  

Lampard: Christensen staying at Chelsea

Lampard: Christensen staying at Chelsea

Lampard: Christensen staying at Chelsea

Frank Lampard insists Andreas Christensen will not leave Chelsea this month, despite reported interest from AC Milan.
