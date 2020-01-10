Global  

War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives

On Jan.

9, the United States House of Representatives voted in favor of passing a War Powers Resolution aimed at Donald Trump.

The vote was 224 to 194, with three Republicans dissenting from their party and voting in favor of the measure.

Eight Democrats also dissented, voting against the resolution.

The War Powers Resolution will now move to the Senate, where it is not expected to pass as Republicans hold the majority.

Regardless of the Senate’s decision, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the resolution would never be sent to Trump's office for his signature.

This is a statement of the Congress of the United States.

I will not have that statement diminished by having the president veto it or not, Nancy Pelosi, via Axios.

The War Powers Resolution was spurred on by Trump’s recent use of military force against Iran.

Without consulting Congress, Trump approved an airstrike assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani on Jan.

3.

This prompted a retaliatory attack by Iran on two military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq days later.
Recent related news from verified sources

House of Representatives passes non-binding war powers resolution

Washington, Jan 10 (IANS) The US House of Representatives approved a non-binding resolution to remind...
Sify - Published Also reported by •NewsyNPR


Where relationship between Trump and Congress stands amid Iran conflict

The House of Representatives passed a war powers resolution Thursday in an attempt to limit decisions...
CBS News - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gaetz explains voting with Democrats on war powers [Video]Gaetz explains voting with Democrats on war powers

Rep. Matt Gaetz justified why he voted with House Democrats in favor of war powers resolution

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:03Published

U.S. House passes war powers resolution [Video]U.S. House passes war powers resolution

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress must keep American people safe, as the House passes a resolution to stop President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published

