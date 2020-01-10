War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives

On Jan.

9, the United States House of Representatives voted in favor of passing a War Powers Resolution aimed at Donald Trump.

.

The vote was 224 to 194, with three Republicans dissenting from their party and voting in favor of the measure.

Eight Democrats also dissented, voting against the resolution.

.

The War Powers Resolution will now move to the Senate, where it is not expected to pass as Republicans hold the majority.

Regardless of the Senate’s decision, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the resolution would never be sent to Trump's office for his signature.

This is a statement of the Congress of the United States.

I will not have that statement diminished by having the president veto it or not, Nancy Pelosi, via Axios.

The War Powers Resolution was spurred on by Trump’s recent use of military force against Iran.

.

Without consulting Congress, Trump approved an airstrike assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani on Jan.

3.

.

This prompted a retaliatory attack by Iran on two military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq days later.