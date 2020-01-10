Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran Argues Against The Possibility Of Missile In Ukraine Plane Crash

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
Iran Argues Against The Possibility Of Missile In Ukraine Plane Crash

Iran Argues Against The Possibility Of Missile In Ukraine Plane Crash

The U.S and Canada say they believe the plane was accidentally shot down by Iran.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran denies 'with certainty' U.S., Canada intel that missile downed Ukraine plane: What we know

Speaking with reporters Friday, Ali Abedzadeh, head of Iran's national aviation department, denied...
USATODAY.com - Published

Iranian missile likely caused Ukraine plane crash, Pompeo says; Iran urges investigators for information

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that the US suspects an Iranian missile caused the deadly...
Delawareonline - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trudeau says Iranian missile fire may have shot down Ukranian Boeing 737 [Video]Trudeau says Iranian missile fire may have shot down Ukranian Boeing 737

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence shows that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane with a missile, possibly in error.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:05Published

US Claims Iran Shot Down Ukranian Plane [Video]US Claims Iran Shot Down Ukranian Plane

The U.S. believes the aircraft with 176 people on board was shot down by an Iranian missile. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.