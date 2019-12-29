It's Finally Friday: Get Highlights for Coast Weekend Events

Eating- good.

- - tgif!

The weekend is upon us!

- - - - finally friday - and as many of- you are heading into the final- day - of your work week - we have som- things you might want to- consider while making your plan- here on our mississippi - gulf coast.

- news 25 today's producer porsha- williams breaks it down - for us in this morning's- "finally friday."

- it's finally friday..

Are you - looking for something to get- into this weekend?

We'll- - - - we've got you covered.- pca rodeo finals: - grab your partners and your bes- pair of cowboy boots- because the pca rodeo finals is- in town all weekeend at the - mississippi coast coliseum &- convention center in biloxi.- you don't want to miss this - show-stopping event with big- money on the line where - contestants can win up to - $150,000- dollars.

They'll saddle up at - 7:30 tonight and saturday.

The- pca rodeo finals wraps on sunda- with the last day's events- - - - kicking of at 1:30pm.

Tickets - start at just $18 dollars.- penguins & pops:- - - - looking for a cool event?

- they'll be waddleing all- the way to the gulfport histori- train depot in this - weekend for penguin and pops!

- for just ten dollars you- can snag a photo with a penguin- and a popsciple from pop- brothers on sunday from 11am to- 1 pm.

A portion of the- proceeds from pop sales will go- towards the mississippi - aquarium's conservation efforts- winter interlude: - or stop by the white pillars in- biloxi tomorrow night for a - winter interlude.

Chef austin - sumrall will be preparing - an array of delightful dishes,- sure to satisfy the most- discerning of pallates, and you- can enjoy live classical music,- fitting for a fundraiser that - raises money for the gulf coast- symphony orchestra guild's- educational - programs. tickets for this all- night event are $100 a- person, and it starts at 7:30 - pm saturday night.- - - - i'm porsha williams with news 2- today and it's