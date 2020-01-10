Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Salman announces his next 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Salman announces his next 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Salman announces his next 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday announced his next film "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali", which is slated for an Eid 2021 release.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Salman fans react to 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’

Salman Khan took his fans by surprise as he announced her next film on social media. The actor shared...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Indian ExpressZee NewsSifyHindu


Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan announces his next film after Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who also wrote the story and is...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •Indian ExpressDNA



You Might Like


Tweets about this

karmakarjoydee2

JoYdeEp KaRmAkAr RT @filmfare: .@BeingSalmanKhan takes to social media to announce his next film #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali. https://t.co/JrrYAm1kP7 42 seconds ago

juman393

Black Alien RT @bombaytimes: The actor took to his Twitter account and shared this good news with the fans! @BeingSalmanKhan @SKFilmsOfficial @farhad_… 3 minutes ago

iBeingAltaf

Altaf khan RT @Koimoi: BREAKING! #SalmanKhan Announces His Next ‘#KabhiEidKabhiDiwali’, To Release On Eid 2021 @BeingSalmanKhan @NGEMovies @WardaNadi… 8 minutes ago

BeingKalptaru

KT RT @ZeeNews: Salman Khan announces next film titled #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali https://t.co/PiQ0k4mxyY 8 minutes ago

iBeing_Gaurav

Baba - बाबा RT @filmfare: .@BeingSalmanKhan all set for his next project #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali. https://t.co/JrrYAm1kP7 10 minutes ago

SajidKh03865017

SAJID KHAN RT @NewsNationTV: #SalmanKhan books Eid 2021 too, announces his next movie @BeingSalmanKhan #SajidNadiadwala #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali #Eid202… 13 minutes ago

SamJeremiah13

Sam Jeremiah RT @Spotboye: .@BeingSalmanKhan announces his next film for EID 2021 helmed by director @farhad_samji and fans can't keep calm.😍 #Bollywoo… 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.