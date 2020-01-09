Global  

Public Review| 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' | Ajay, Kajol starrer historical period drama

Public Review| 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' | Ajay, Kajol starrer historical period drama

Public Review| 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' | Ajay, Kajol starrer historical period drama

Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan starrer "Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior" finally hit the theaters today.
Jawaani Jaaneman memes feature Sara-Taimur

Saif Ali Khan looks adamant to make a mark at the box office as he gears up for another release in...
IndiaTimes - Published

Tanhaji has better BO occupancy than Chhapaak

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol's highly anticipated period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'...
IndiaTimes - Published


CMadhanie

Chikal RT @pinkvilla: Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior HONEST Public Reviews: Hit or Flop? @ajaydevgn @deepikapadukone @meghnagulzar #Chha… 23 minutes ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior HONEST Public Reviews: Hit or Flop? @ajaydevgn @deepikapadukone… https://t.co/g11cqb5S2o 32 minutes ago

Sushil569

Sushil RT @republic: Ajay Devgn shares THESE reviews of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' which are adorable https://t.co/HAql6tyjIz 1 hour ago

ajayman29692725

ajay mandloi RT @filmfare: Here’s what the audience has to say about #Tanhaji. https://t.co/JkzdM5JHxG 2 hours ago

LehrenNetworks

Lehren Networks Public Review Of Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior Watch Here: https://t.co/LBWyd6Fnsc #TanhajiReview #Tanhaji… https://t.co/J0d4fBWmD2 2 hours ago

filmfare

Filmfare Here’s what the audience has to say about #Tanhaji. https://t.co/JkzdM5JHxG 2 hours ago

republic

Republic Ajay Devgn shares THESE reviews of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' which are adorable https://t.co/HAql6tyjIz 2 hours ago

BappiDa53680342

Bappi TANHAJI DAY 💥 RT @bollywood_life: Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior public review: 'Ajay Devgn ne screen faad diya is blockbuster ke saath', declare fans #Aja… 3 hours ago


Ajay Devgn on 'Chhapaak' and 'Tanhaji': I want both films to do well [Video]Ajay Devgn on 'Chhapaak' and 'Tanhaji': I want both films to do well

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" has opened on Friday along with the Deepika Padukone-starrer "Chhapaak". The actor says that he wants both films to do well at the box-office..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:46Published

Public review of Ajay Devgn & Kajol starrer Tanhaji [Video]Public review of Ajay Devgn & Kajol starrer Tanhaji

Public has given a thumbs up to Tanhaji which released on January 10. The viewers were in awe of the action scenes in the film. The 3D film stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:23Published

