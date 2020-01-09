Public Review| 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' | Ajay, Kajol starrer historical period drama
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:44s - Published
2 hours ago < > Embed
Public Review| 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' | Ajay, Kajol starrer historical period drama
Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan starrer "Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior" finally hit the theaters today.
Recent related news from verified sources
Saif Ali Khan looks adamant to make a mark at the box office as he gears up for another release in... IndiaTimes - Published 1 day ago
Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol's highly anticipated period drama 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'... IndiaTimes - Published 6 hours ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Public review of Ajay Devgn & Kajol starrer Tanhaji
Public has given a thumbs up to Tanhaji which released on January 10. The viewers were in awe of the action scenes in the film. The 3D film stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:23 Published 5 hours ago