Public Review| Deepika, Vikrant starrer 'Chhapaak' leaves a strong impact on the masses

Public Review| Deepika, Vikrant starrer 'Chhapaak' leaves a strong impact on the masses

Public Review| Deepika, Vikrant starrer 'Chhapaak' leaves a strong impact on the masses

Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey starrer "Chhapaak" finally hit the silver screens today.

The story of the film is inspired by acid-attack survivor Lakshmi Agarwal, who became a victim to the crime in 2005.
Chhapaak public review: 'It will make you cry,' masses give their verdict for Deepika Padukone's hard-hitting film

Although it has clashed with Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the box office, Chhapaak had...
Bollywood Life - Published


Chhapaak is based on a real life incident of acid attack violence and a survivor's (Laxmi Aggarwal) story.

Chhapaak is based on a real life incident of acid attack violence and a survivor’s (Laxmi Aggarwal) story.

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey plays a pivotal role in the Deepika Padukone-starrer "Chhapaak", which is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey plays a pivotal role in the Deepika Padukone-starrer "Chhapaak", which is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. At the trailer launch of the..

