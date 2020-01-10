Global  

Footage appears to show moment Ukrainian jet crashes in Tehran

Footage appears to show moment Ukrainian jet crashes in Tehran

Iran has denied Western allegations that one of its own missiles downed a Ukrainian airliner that crashed outside Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.
