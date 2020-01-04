Global  

Braun, Banks reaction to Trump's plan for Iran

Video Credit: WFFT
The Senator and Congressman both believe President Trump's plan won't lead to a war between the two countries.
News two of indiana's top lawmakers today also responded to the attacks and what they believe the future holds.

Fox 55's caleb saylor has more from u-s senator mike braun and representative jim banks.

"iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world."president trump putting the concerns of a new war at rest for now in his response to the iranian attacks.the attack that killed a high-ranking iranian general fueled concern the u-s was heading for another war.

Indiana senator mike braun says he wouldn't be for a war where the us does the heavy lifting "i would never be for a war in that area, in the way we've done it in the past and president trump has said disentangle ourselves in the long run, be strong in the short run."in an op-ed on fox news, congressman jim banks said in part"the president isn't merely reacting to iranian provocations or recklessly barreling toward a tit for tat that will end in world war iii.

The president's recent actions are part of a coherent strategy toward iran.

And that strategy is working."

That strategy includes economic sanctions on the country, diplomatic meetings with senior leaders, and a military response if necessary, but trump called on ally countries to make more of an effort to help stop terrorism in the region.

"the time has come for the united kingdom, germany, france, russia, and china to recognize this reality."

Braun had this message for military families.

"for the families that are concerned, i would much rather be dealing from a position of strength because, ultimately, that is what counts.

It's just that you use it reservedly and you know the difference between the short run and the long run."and both braun and banks believe trump is planning for the long run, hoping to integrate iran into the modern world.in fort wayne, caleb saylor, fox 55 news




