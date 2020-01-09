Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Fort Wayne residents react to the Iran missiles attacks

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
Fort Wayne residents react to the Iran missiles attacks

Fort Wayne residents react to the Iran missiles attacks

A sigh of relief for many people Wednesday after learning no American troops died in Tuesday night's missile attack in Iraq.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fort Wayne residents react to the Iran missiles attacks

I'm hunter petroviak.a sigh of relief today after learning no american troops died in last night's missile attack in iraq.

And while both president trump and iran seem interested in de-escalating tensions we found people here still worry about what's next.

Fox 55's jentill neal spent the day talking to people around town.

She's live in the control room.

Jentill?

President trump says iran appears to be backing down which is a sign of relief for the people i talked to today.

The world watched tuesday night as iran launched missiles near an iraqi air base housing u-s troops.

Relief today as we learned no troops were killed.

Madison rossi of fort wayne hopes it stays that way.&lt;madison 17:10:17-17:10:29"people talk a lot about how iraq was a very long war and a very unnecessary war.

I really hope that it doesn't turn into something like that again."

President trump appeared to reduce the attention today during a morning press conference.

?nat?both iran and the white house are saying publicly they don't want further escalations.

Rossi believes money for a war could be used elsewhere anyway.

17:10:26-17:10:32"i think there are other resources that funding could be allocated to.

A lot of lives could potentially be saved."chris cloud agrees.>17:11:14-17:11:25 "everyone wants peace in the world and wants everyone to get along.

It always makes you a little nervous when there are tensions around the world especially with people being at military bases.

It causes concerns for their families at home."

Everyone i talked to says they were obviously happy no one got hurt.

President trump today said americans should be quote "extremely grateful" with the outcome.

Reporting live jentill neal fox 55




You Might Like


Tweets about this

FOX55FortWayne

WFFT FOX 55 Fort Wayne RT @JNealFOX55: Fort Wayne residents react to the Iran missiles attacks and President Trump's press conference Wednesday morning. https://t… 21 hours ago

JNealFOX55

Jentill Neal Fort Wayne residents react to the Iran missiles attacks and President Trump's press conference Wednesday morning. https://t.co/YKDbhiW628 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Footage appears to show moment Ukrainian jet crashes in Tehran [Video]Footage appears to show moment Ukrainian jet crashes in Tehran

Iran has denied Western allegations that one of its own missiles downed a Ukrainian airliner that crashed outside Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Iran warns US of more attacks [Video]Iran warns US of more attacks

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warned Wednesday's missile attack on base hosting US troops in Iraq is only start of a retaliation.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.