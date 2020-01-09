Fort Wayne residents react to the Iran missiles attacks

I'm hunter petroviak.a sigh of relief today after learning no american troops died in last night's missile attack in iraq.

And while both president trump and iran seem interested in de-escalating tensions we found people here still worry about what's next.

President trump says iran appears to be backing down which is a sign of relief for the people i talked to today.

The world watched tuesday night as iran launched missiles near an iraqi air base housing u-s troops.

Relief today as we learned no troops were killed.

Madison rossi of fort wayne hopes it stays that way. "people talk a lot about how iraq was a very long war and a very unnecessary war. I really hope that it doesn't turn into something like that again."

I really hope that it doesn't turn into something like that again."

President trump appeared to reduce the attention today during a morning press conference.

?nat?both iran and the white house are saying publicly they don't want further escalations.

Rossi believes money for a war could be used elsewhere anyway.

17:10:26-17:10:32"i think there are other resources that funding could be allocated to.

A lot of lives could potentially be saved."chris cloud agrees.>17:11:14-17:11:25 "everyone wants peace in the world and wants everyone to get along.

It always makes you a little nervous when there are tensions around the world especially with people being at military bases.

It causes concerns for their families at home."

Everyone i talked to says they were obviously happy no one got hurt.

President trump today said americans should be quote "extremely grateful" with the outcome.

Reporting live jentill neal fox 55