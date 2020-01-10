NACS hosts forum to discuss education issues

You can let lawmakers know how you feel on issues facing education in the state.

Northwest allen county schools is hosting a forum tomorrow night with several legislators from our area.the goal is to create a dialogue between legislators and the community.

School leaders say they're hoping policy makers see how decisions in indianapolis are affecting schools.

The forum will be at carroll high school tomorrow night at 7.if you can't make it, teacher associations in allen county are hosting another forum this month.information on that is on our website..wfft