Linda Regey Armed suspect in St. Pete case sparks lockdown at MacDill AFB before arrest in Hernando Co. https://t.co/wmbK8JOokc 30 minutes ago

Mike Beltran The suspected gunman has been captured in Hernando County. Thankfully, there are no reports that anybody was injure… https://t.co/TpSR9imRx6 35 minutes ago

Roel Elzinga 🇺🇸☀️🇺🇸 🇳🇱 🍿🎥🍿 RT @LucyAnnLance: Armed suspect in St. Pete case sparks lockdown at MacDill AFB before arrest in Hernando Co. https://t.co/df2N7JQHa8 59 minutes ago

🎄🎄Merrymune🎄🎄 RT @CoreysCorner: For those wondering why #activeshooter is currently trending: https://t.co/pKcnoQ4Uqa 1 hour ago

Corey For those wondering why #activeshooter is currently trending: https://t.co/pKcnoQ4Uqa 1 hour ago

Dudknee @dogriguez @marcorubio @NRA Looks it was a false alarm https://t.co/zzP4aNC5Ga 1 hour ago