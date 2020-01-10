Global  

Armed suspect in St. Pete case sparks lockdown at MacDill AFB before arrest in Hernando Co.

An armed suspect tied to a St.

Pete Police case sparked a lockdown at MacDill Air Force Base Friday morning before eventually being taken into custody in Hernando County.
