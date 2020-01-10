Global  

Anti-war rally planned for Thursday in Eugene

Anti-war rally planned for Thursday in Eugene
Anti-war rally planned for Thursday in Eugene

With iran...both at our nation's capital.

And... happening today, here at home... locals are rallying against a potential war with iran.

Kezi 9 news reporter jacob roberts is live now at eighth and oak in eugene where the rally is scheduled.

Jacob... it's happening here at free speech plaza at noon today.

Similar rallies have been held across the country this week following the u-s killing of iranian general qassem soleimani.

Local groups inclding 350 eugene, extinction rebellion are teaming up with national group code-pink to hold the rally.

Organizers say there will be a variety of speakers including state senator james manning.

Organizers are also calling on supporters to contac their congressional representatives and urge them against war as well.

This rally comes on the heels of a vote today by the u-s house on president's ability to use military action against iran without congressional approval amid simmering tensions between the us and iran.

President trump has said that iran appears to be




KEZI9

KEZI 9 NEWS The rally is planned for 12 p.m. at Wayne Morse Free Speech Plaza in downtown Eugene. https://t.co/gl1ZJHeVWj 1 day ago


