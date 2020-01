Did Meghan Markle hint at royal family exit with her fashion?

Meghan Markle's shift to recycled outfits and high street style staples seemed to foreshadow her and Price Harry's decision to step back from the royal family.

Oprah Winfrey is speaking out after claims surfaced that the media mogul was the one to advise Meghan...

Also reported by • Just Jared

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they will "step back" as senior members of the British...