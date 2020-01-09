Global  

Harvey Weinstein's request to remove trial judge rejected

Harvey Weinstein's request to remove trial judge rejected

Harvey Weinstein's request to remove trial judge rejected

Harvey Weinstein's request to have his trial judge removed has been rejected, after the judge threatened him with jail time over using his mobile phone in court.
Weinstein judge won’t step aside as jury selection resumes

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial declined the defense’s request that...
Harvey Weinstein wants judge removed from trial after being threatened with jail for using phone

Harvey Weinstein wants judge removed from trial after being threatened with jail for using phoneWeinstein wants Judge Burke to recuse himself (Picture: Kena Betancur/Getty Images) Harvey Weinstein...
