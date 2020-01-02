Global  

21-Year-Old Arrested For Stabbing Man To Death On New Year's Day In Grapevine

21-Year-Old Arrested For Stabbing Man To Death On New Year's Day In Grapevine

21-Year-Old Arrested For Stabbing Man To Death On New Year's Day In Grapevine

A 21-year-old was arrested this week for the stabbing death of a man in Grapevine on New Year's Day, police said Friday.

Katie Johnston reports.
