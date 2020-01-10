Rescuers Face Tough Decisions with Some Animals That Survive Australia’s Wildfires 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:05s - Published Rescuers Face Tough Decisions with Some Animals That Survive Australia’s Wildfires As workers try to help the hundreds of millions of animals affected by Australia’s devastating wildfires, not even some of those reached by rescuers can be saved. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

