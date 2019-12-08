Global  

About 2 Million Adults Have Experienced PTSD Symptoms During Hong Kong Protests

About 2 million adults are experiencing PTSD symptoms amidst Hong Kong protests.

Veuer’s Natasha Abellard has the story.
Hong Kong PTSD level 'comparable to conflict zones', study finds

Around a third of adults in protest-hit Hong Kong report symptoms of PTSD, a new study says.
BBC News - Published

Protest-hit Hong Kong sees surge in depression: study

In Hong Kong, prevalence of PTSD symptoms was six times higher than after the last major...
Hindu - Published


Hong Kong anniversary: Six months since 'million-man' march [Video]Hong Kong anniversary: Six months since 'million-man' march

At least two deaths, more than 10,000 tear gas canisters fired and almost 6,000 arrests.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:18Published

