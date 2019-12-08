About 2 Million Adults Have Experienced PTSD Symptoms During Hong Kong Protests 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:57s - Published About 2 Million Adults Have Experienced PTSD Symptoms During Hong Kong Protests About 2 million adults are experiencing PTSD symptoms amidst Hong Kong protests. Veuer’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

Recent related news from verified sources Hong Kong PTSD level 'comparable to conflict zones', study finds Around a third of adults in protest-hit Hong Kong report symptoms of PTSD, a new study says.

BBC News - Published 11 hours ago



Protest-hit Hong Kong sees surge in depression: study In Hong Kong, prevalence of PTSD symptoms was six times higher than after the last major...

Hindu - Published 9 hours ago







