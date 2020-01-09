Global  

Keepers announce arrival of two litters of adorable lion cubs

Keepers announce arrival of two litters of adorable lion cubs

Keepers announce arrival of two litters of adorable lion cubs

Keepers at West Midland Safari Park have announced the arrival of two litters of adorable African lion cubs.

Their names are Hunter, Hercules, Hernatty, Harabi, Hodge, Havoc and Hira.
Seven lion cubs born at Safari Park

The cat is out of the bag at West Midland Safari Park – as keepers announce the arrival of two...
Express and Star - Published


