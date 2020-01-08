Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Zara Tindall Can't Drive

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Zara Tindall Can't Drive

Zara Tindall Can't Drive

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter was handed the ban after her latest speeding offense.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth II's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Banned From Driving For 6 Months

It's been an eventful week for the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II's oldest granddaughter, Zara...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comBBC NewsGloucestershire EchoTelegraph.co.ukBristol PostContactMusicAceShowbiz


Zara Tindall banned from driving after speeding as Royal crisis deepens following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bombshell

Zara Tindall banned from driving after speeding as Royal crisis deepens following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bombshellZara Tindall did not attend the hearing in Cheltenham on Wednesday as she was in Australia with her...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •Gloucestershire EchoBristol Post



You Might Like


Tweets about this

roadsafetyherts

Herts Road Safety Racked up over 12 points and now cannot drive for six months - speeding at 91mph is just not good for anyone ... Qu… https://t.co/y7RhCsI02H 1 day ago

negadroid

Roger Anout Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall banned from driving This is a shame, every motorist breaks the law whenever the… https://t.co/LzXcmk7yFZ 2 days ago

grottocolinas

grottocolinas Harry & Megan can get Zara Tindall to drive them to the airport if they are that desperate to get out. 2 days ago

William31567

William1234 @Johnsey001 @Mike_P_Williams The speed limit on a dual carriageway is 70mph not 80mph or 91mph zara tindall could a… https://t.co/OehPVfEzWh 2 days ago

TonyVCarter

🅃🄾🄽🅈 🄲🄰🅁🅃🄴🅁 Zara tindall must have had strong underpants to drive a Land Rover at 90mph. Still Harry has time to act as full time chauffeur now. 2 days ago

William31567

William1234 @Mike_P_Williams Yes zara tindall doesn't receive any money from public/royal purse but a 666 pound fine for speed… https://t.co/NeiSBmA2TN 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Zara Tindall banned from driving [Video]Zara Tindall banned from driving

Zara Tindall has been banned from driving for six months. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter was handed the ban after her latest speeding offence, during which she was caught doing 91mph near her home in..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:09Published

Zara Tindall Banned From Driving For 6 Months [Video]Zara Tindall Banned From Driving For 6 Months

Zara Tindall was banned from driving.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.