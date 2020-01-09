Solskjaer to discuss Young's future at United

VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, FILE FOOTAGE OF ASHLEY YOUNG AND UNITED TRAINING SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 10, 2020) (MUTV - PART MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY MUTV / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO.

NO RESALES) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, TALKING ABOUT ASHLEY YOUNG, SAYING: "He is one of our players and our captain.

There is loads of speculations and we just have to handle that, we are getting used to that in this club.

And Ashley has been very professional and focussed so I don't think that's going to change." JOURNALIST (OFF CAMERA) ASKING QUESTION ABOUT ASHLEY YOUNG "Well, that's a discussion me and Ash will have if something comes up and for us, we haven't got too many players fit and ready, so we need the ones we have." 2.

JOURNALIST ASKING QUESTION 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, TALKING ABOUT ASHLEY YOUNG, SAYING: "No Ashley has been very, very good for this club and he has been a very good captain this season so let's see where we are in June and well, we can see where we are in February as well." 4.

JOURNALIST ASKING QUESTION 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, TALKING ABOUT MOUNTING PRESSURE AND THE NEXT MATCH AGAINST NORWICH CITY, SAYING "It's not us against the world it's us against Norwich now, that's the focus.

We've got to go game to game, improve and get results in the league, we have had Carabao Cup, we have FA Cup games, and they will be coming up as well, different competitions and now we are just ready and focused to play Norwich." 6.

JOURNALIST ASKING QUESTION ABOUT HARRY MAGUIRE 7.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, TALKING ABOUT HARRY MAGUIRE, SAYING: "He's got a chance for tomorrow, it was a minor thing, I don't know where the reports are coming from, you might've mistaken it for Harry Kane.

No, he has got a chance he will go through training today and see how he reacts for tomorrow." 8.

JOURNALIST ASKING QUESTION ABOUT HARRY MAGUIRE 9.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, SAYING: "It's not a surprise, he's a warrior and he wants to play and if there's a minor problem he'll put himself up to play and that's what he did against Wolverhampton.

At half-time he was feeling some discomfort he was adamant he was going to be fine then he was close to playing against City, just not fit enough but he's got a chance now." 10.

JOURNALIST ASKING QUESTION ABOUT SPORTING LISBON MIDFIELDER, BRUNO FERNANDES BEING LINKED WITH A TRANSFER TO MANCHESTER UNITED 11.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, TALKING ABOUT LINKS TO BRUNO FERNANDES, SAYING: "We go back to speculations and we do go and watch games all the time, but where I've been and when I have been somewhere is irrelevant, but that's another player in a different club I can't speak about." 12.

JOURNALIST ASKING QUESTION ABOUT MORALE IN THE CLUB AFTER THE MANCHESTER CITY DEFEAT 13.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, SAYING: "You're disappointed when you lose a game against your local rivals but which way is there to go?

Do you feel sorry for yourself or buckle down - knuckle down is it - and get ready for the next one.

If you have players here, one of the worst traits a footballer can have is feeling sorry for yourself, then you're not in the right place.

So the boys have been focused, yeah, it has been a disappointing feeling, because we know that game wasn't the game we wanted, we are disappointed but I'm sure we'll get a reaction tomorrow." MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (FILE - APRIL 9, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 14.

ASHLEY YOUNG AT TRAINING PARIS, FRANCE (FILE - MARCH 5, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 15.

ASHLEY YOUNG TRAINING MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (FILE - APRIL 9, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 16.

DAVID DE GEA 17.

TRAINING IN PROGRESS STORY: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to be drawn on speculation linking club captain Ashley Young with a move to Serie A leaders Inter Milan this month and hinted the full back will be staying at Old Trafford.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday (January 10) ahead of United's weekend game against Norwich, Solskjaer said he would hold talks with Young in the coming days.

Solskjaer also confirmed midfielder Jesse Lingard has been ruled out of Norwich's visit after playing with an illness against Manchester City in the League Cup on Tuesday (January 7), but Harry Maguire could be back.

United are heading into the weekend five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, while Norwich are at the bottom of the league table.

(Production: Iain Axon)