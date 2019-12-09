U.S. Adds 145,000 jobs; Unemployment Holds at 3.5 Percent now < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:14s - Published U.S. Adds 145,000 jobs; Unemployment Holds at 3.5 Percent U.S. employers downshifted on hiring in December, adding 145,000 jobs, with steady spending by Americans continuing to steer economic growth heading into a presidential election year.

