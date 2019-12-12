Global  

Lizzie McGuire revival on hold as original creator leaves show

Lizzie McGuire revival on hold as original creator leaves show

Lizzie McGuire revival on hold as original creator leaves show

Disney's upcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot has been put on hold following the departure of the show's original creator.
'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Series Put On Hold, Disney+ Looking for New Creative Direction

Lizzie McGuire fans will have to wait a little longer for the revival series to premiere on Disney+...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz


Lizzie McGuire Reboot Loses Original Creator as Disney+ Puts "New Lens" on the Series

This news is definitely not what dreams are made of. Terri Minsky, the original creator and...
E! Online - Published


Hilary Duff Got Married Over The Weekend [Video]Hilary Duff Got Married Over The Weekend

Hilary Duff has had a remarkable year, and it just ended with a beautiful wedding ceremony. The once and future Lizzie McGuire star wed longtime boyfriend Matthew Koma on Saturday, December 21. The..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published

Top 10 Stars You Forgot Were on Lizzie McGuire [Video]Top 10 Stars You Forgot Were on Lizzie McGuire

These are the stars you forgot were on Lizzie McGuire.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 09:14Published

