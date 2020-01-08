Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Atlanta' to Return in 2021 to FX

Video Credit: Essence Content - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
'Atlanta' to Return in 2021 to FX'Atlanta' to Return in 2021 possibly with two new seasons.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jeopardy! adds Bitcoin ransomware to its GOAT tournament

Jeopardy! adds Bitcoin ransomware to its GOAT tournamentBitcoin appeared on last night’s Jeopardy!, when three champions fighting to be crowned Greatest of...
The Next Web - Published

Donald Glover's 'Atlanta' Not Returning Until 2021

Those eagerly waiting for Atlanta season three will have to wait another year. Season two of the...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •Indian ExpressIndependent



You Might Like


Tweets about this

AtlbizMark

Mark Meltzer RT @bravesorganist: After careful deliberation and testing the waters of the free agent market (lol!), I have decided to return as the Atla… 10 seconds ago

dem8z

Deborah E. McDowell RT @JAAHistory: The brilliant @SableVictorian links fashion & history @washingtonpost to show us how Freddye Henderson, an Atlanta-based fa… 1 minute ago

spencerbananas

ಠ_ಠ RT @HotNewHipHop: Who else is excited for season 3 of #Atlanta ✋ https://t.co/6aBkUKg25t 7 minutes ago

TMooreSports

Terence Moore Whatever #JakeFromm does he wins no matter what. I'll return to ATL's @WSBTVsports Sunday at 11:35 p.m. (@wsbtv Cha… https://t.co/y6Go4DOm2v 7 minutes ago

SceneNNerd

Scene N Nerd #Podcast #AtlantaFX season 3 will return in 2021. https://t.co/4cW5jWcder 8 minutes ago

scillia__

Cee. 🦋 RT @HYPEBEAST: #DonaldGlover’s ‘#Atlanta’ will return in 2021 with season 3 and 4. The upcoming seasons will be considered “part one and tw… 12 minutes ago

FRSyllabus

Fashion and Race Syllabus “At the end of World War II, she [Freddye Henderson] opened a custom dress boutique in Atlanta and became the first… https://t.co/Z29TYn1Gv8 23 minutes ago

LadyGrayse

Grumbly Old Woman RT @TheIndyTV: Donald Glover's Atlanta to return for two seasons in 2021 https://t.co/G0LBjzCUeT 27 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

High-speed pursuit policy unchanged in Monroe County [Video]High-speed pursuit policy unchanged in Monroe County

Following a deadly crash in Atlanta, the city’s police department announced stricter guidelines for its high-speed pursuit policy.

Credit: WMGTPublished

America's Best Cities for Working Remotely [Video]America's Best Cities for Working Remotely

America's Best Cities for Working Remotely. Working wherever you want has its advantages. In the right setting, it could be the perfect job option. A new list compiled by digital marketing..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.