Woman jailed after posing as teenage boy to sexually assault up to 50 girls

A “predatory” woman who duped girls as young as 13 into thinking she was a teenage boy so she could sexually assault them has been jailed for eight years.

Gemma Watts, 21, would hide her long hair beneath a baseball cap and wear jogging bottoms and a hoodie as part of her disguise as 16-year-old “Jake Waton”.