Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Woman jailed after posing as teenage boy to sexually assault up to 50 girls

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Woman jailed after posing as teenage boy to sexually assault up to 50 girls

Woman jailed after posing as teenage boy to sexually assault up to 50 girls

A “predatory” woman who duped girls as young as 13 into thinking she was a teenage boy so she could sexually assault them has been jailed for eight years.

Gemma Watts, 21, would hide her long hair beneath a baseball cap and wear jogging bottoms and a hoodie as part of her disguise as 16-year-old “Jake Waton”.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gemma Watts: Woman who posed as teenage boy to sexually assault young girls jailed for eight years

A woman who posed as a teenage boy to sexually assault girls as young as 13 has been jailed for eight...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Surrey Mirror


British woman faces jail for posing as a boy to lure girls into sex

A young British woman who posed as a teenage boy to deceive potentially dozens of young girls into...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Law and Order SVU S21E11 She Paints for Vengeance [Video]Law and Order SVU S21E11 She Paints for Vengeance

Law and Order SVU 21x11 "She Paints for Vengeance" Season 21 Episode 11 Promo - After a sexual assault investigation is stalled for months, a woman puts her accusations against a popular athlete on a..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:15Published

Bill Cosby's Latest Appeal Blames #MeToo For Sexual Assault Conviction [Video]Bill Cosby's Latest Appeal Blames #MeToo For Sexual Assault Conviction

Comedian Bill Cosby filed an appeal Thursday of a court decision last month that upheld his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.