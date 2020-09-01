Global  

Pound Plunge 2020 (1-9-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
Pounds, scoring money and other prizes.

If that's the incentive you need, the pound plunge is for you.

Mosaic life care is in it's 15th year of the pound plunge 00 over the years, participants have lost 140-thousand pounds.

This year's crop of 13-hundred is ready to go after getting their first weigh-in today.

And it helps people like me commit to starting off 2020 on a healthy kick.

("yes, you weigh in every week but you can also feel that community effort and feel that, i don't know, that motivation to just be healthier and more well."

) it's an 8-week competition -- with nearly 50 people walking away with prizes.

We will watch our very own jodie o'brien's progress as she has joined in the




