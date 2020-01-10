Global  

Newsom's plan could make California first state to make its own generic drugs

Newsom's plan could make California first state to make its own generic drugs

Newsom's plan could make California first state to make its own generic drugs

In an effort to lower costs in one the country&apos;s most expensive states for medications, Gov.

Gavin Newsom wants California to manufacture its own generic drugs.
California May Be 1st State to Sell Own Prescription Drugs

California could become the first state to make its own prescription drugs under a proposal announced...
