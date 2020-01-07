'Do I have to feed myself or my animal?' Local humane society offers food pantry to pet owners in ne

Global  

The Terre Haute Humane Society takes in all kinds of animals.

It also helps new pet owners tackle the challenges of having a pet.

Last year, the society donated thousands of meals through their food pantry to help local pets and their families.
The humane society takes in a variety of animals.

It's also helping new pet owners... tackle the challenges... of having a pet.

Last year - the terre haute humane society donated thousands of meals to help local pets and their families.

And that's where we find news 10's jordan kudisch.

She's live to share more about their food pantry and how it's helped animals in need.

Taking on a new pet can be overwhelming... and that's why those here at the humane society want to step in and help you get by.

The goal is to make sure owners keep their adopted animals.

What you're seeing is just one part of the food pantry.

There's also an entire garage filled with cat and dog food.

The best part is..

All of this food was donated by the community..

To the society... to then give back to pet owners.

From wet food to dry food..

They're stocked up!

So far they've helped 2-thousand dogs..

And 1 thousand cats.

I spoke with sarah valentine, she's the manager here.

She says the goal is to keep these animals in a loving home.

"it means a lot that we help "i means a lot that we help feed but it also means that they get to stay in their homes and we want that.

We want them to stay in their homes, we don't want them to have to come here.and we want people to use us as a last resort so if people ever need help, just come here and ask for it."

The pantry is open as long as the shelter is open.

However you're limited to picking up food once a month.

Reporting live terre haute humane society, jordan kudisch, news 10.




