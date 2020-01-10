Why Leap Day 2020 is Also #TimeRefundDay

Not only is 2020 the start of a new decade, it’s also a leap year – which means we get an extra day in the calendar: Saturday, February 29.

What are you going to do with that extra time?

Well, according to a new survey from H&R Block, Americans are craving more free time to spend with family or even sleep.

Karen Orosco, Senior Vice President of Retail at H&R Block, joins us now to share other interesting survey findings and explain how you can save precious time during tax season.