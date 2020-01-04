Global  

U.S. hits Iran with more sanctions after attack

U.S. hits Iran with more sanctions after attack

U.S. hits Iran with more sanctions after attack

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin announced Friday the U.S. is imposing additional sanctions on Iran as a result of its attack on U.S. troops in Iraq this week.
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Iran for missile attacks

The United States imposed more sanctions on Iran on Friday in retaliation for its missile attack on...
Iran vows revenge for U.S. attack that killed powerful general

Iran vows revenge for U.S. attack that killed powerful generalBAGHDAD — Iran promised to seek revenge for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed...
Iran warns US of more attacks [Video]Iran warns US of more attacks

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warned Wednesday's missile attack on base hosting US troops in Iraq is only start of a retaliation.

Trump Says Less Military Action In Iran Crisis Following Iran 'Concluding' Their Response To The Killing Of Soleimani [Video]Trump Says Less Military Action In Iran Crisis Following Iran "Concluding" Their Response To The Killing Of Soleimani

President Donald Trump has stepped back from new military action against Iran. The decision comes after missile strikes on Iraqi bases that house U.S. troops were launched. According to Reuters, no..

