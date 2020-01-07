Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

No fear at all, will be new experience if jailed: JNUSU prez Aishe Ghosh

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 06:59s - Published < > Embed
No fear at all, will be new experience if jailed: JNUSU prez Aishe Ghosh

No fear at all, will be new experience if jailed: JNUSU prez Aishe Ghosh

Minutes after the JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh is named as suspect in JNU violence by Delhi police, IANS speaks to her.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

No compromise over removal of VC: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh

JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh on Thursday said the January 5 attack on students...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

JNU Violence: JNU President Aishe Ghosh accused of vandalising server room | OneIndia News [Video]JNU Violence: JNU President Aishe Ghosh accused of vandalising server room | OneIndia News

AS THE ALLEGATIONS FLY THICK AND FAST OVER THE JNU VIOLENCE THAT TOOK PLACE ON THE 5th JAN EVENING, WITH MASKED MOB ATTACKING THE TEACHERS AND STUDENTS. NOW TROUBLE MOUNTS FOR THE JNUSU PRESIDENT AISHE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:58Published

JNU violence: No arrests yet, FIR filed against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh | OneIndia News [Video]JNU violence: No arrests yet, FIR filed against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh | OneIndia News

No arrests yet in JNU violence case, Delhi Police registers FIR against JNUSU president who was injured by the mob, Outrage over Free Kashmir poster at pro-JNU protest in Mumbai, Mumbai protesters..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.