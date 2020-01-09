Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Studies: New Normal Human Body Temperature May Be 97.5 Degrees Fahrenheit

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Studies: New Normal Human Body Temperature May Be 97.5 Degrees Fahrenheit

Studies: New Normal Human Body Temperature May Be 97.5 Degrees Fahrenheit

Since 1851, we’ve used 98.6 as the gold standard of normal temperature.

Turns out we’ve been chilling out each decade since then, to where now the new normal may be a degree chillier: 97.5 degrees Fahrenheit.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Average Human Body Temperature Dropping

Think the average human body temperature is 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit? Not anymore, new research...
Newsmax - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Normal' Body Temperature Is No Longer 98.6: Study [Video]'Normal' Body Temperature Is No Longer 98.6: Study

The “normal” human body temperature may have changed.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:47Published

HealthWatch: Benefits Of Working Out To Music; Body Temperatures Lower Than Previously Thought [Video]HealthWatch: Benefits Of Working Out To Music; Body Temperatures Lower Than Previously Thought

WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.