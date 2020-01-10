Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Is vaping bad for you?

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 04:31s - Published < > Embed
Is vaping bad for you?

Is vaping bad for you?

There’s so much confusion and mixed advice about vaping.

Many health experts say it can help you quit smoking.

But recent vaping-related deaths in the US have sparked concern.

And now some countries have started banning the sale of vapes.

BBC Minute reporter James FitzGerald has looked at what impact e-cigarettes could have on your health.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.