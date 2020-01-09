California Could Launch Its Own Prescription Drug Label
California Could Launch Its
Own Prescription Drug Label.
The plan is being proposed
by CA Gov.
Gavin Newsom in an
effort to control the state's health care costs.
A trip to the doctor’s office, pharmacy or hospital shouldn’t cost a month’s pay.
These nation-leading reforms seek to put consumers back in the driver seat and lower health-care costs for every Californian, Gavin Newsom, CA Governor,
via 'The Wall Street Journal'.
If approved, CA would contract
with generic drug makers to produce
medications for state residents.
This would make CA the
first state to adopt such a plan, the
details of which are yet to be clarified.
The proposal is likely to
find tremendous support in the
Democratic-controlled state legislature.
Generic drug maker trade
groups support the initiative
but are cautious about the challenges.
The proposal is likely
to face a battle with the
pharmaceutical industry