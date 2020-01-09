Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

California Could Launch Its Own Prescription Drug Label

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
California Could Launch Its Own Prescription Drug Label

California Could Launch Its Own Prescription Drug Label

California Could Launch Its Own Prescription Drug Label.

The plan is being proposed by CA Gov.

Gavin Newsom in an effort to control the state's health care costs.

A trip to the doctor’s office, pharmacy or hospital shouldn’t cost a month’s pay.

These nation-leading reforms seek to put consumers back in the driver seat and lower health-care costs for every Californian, Gavin Newsom, CA Governor, via 'The Wall Street Journal'.

If approved, CA would contract with generic drug makers to produce medications for state residents.

This would make CA the first state to adopt such a plan, the details of which are yet to be clarified.

The proposal is likely to find tremendous support in the Democratic-controlled state legislature.

Generic drug maker trade groups support the initiative but are cautious about the challenges.

The proposal is likely to face a battle with the pharmaceutical industry
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

California could launch generic prescription drug label

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could become the first state with its own prescription drug...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.comMotley Fool



You Might Like


Tweets about this

TaraMPaine

Tara Paine RT @resistbot: “Gov. Gavin Newsom wants California, home to nearly 40 million people, to contract with generic drug companies to make presc… 25 minutes ago

forgecomm

Forge Communications Talk about disruptive... “California could launch its own generic prescription drug label” #pharmaindustry #pharma… https://t.co/JN7pO4mjG9 2 hours ago

OffTheTop

OffTheTop Imagine a pharmacy run as consumer friendly and responsive as the US Post Service. What could possible got wrong? D… https://t.co/JPkfuqgNCF 2 hours ago

teer4health

teamteer California Could Be 1st State To Launch Own Generic Prescription Drug Label https://t.co/kS9nCnK8Ai #medications #California 2 hours ago

freedivingCEO

Ryan California could launch its own generic prescription drug label https://t.co/GVUZ7O9NOD 2 hours ago

marketvmedicine

David Johnson "Gov. Gavin Newsom wants California, home to nearly 40 million people, to contract with generic drug companies to m… https://t.co/pG6lxFPoJx 2 hours ago

cray1380

Colin Morrison RT @MelissaKester: Interesting. Innovative. I love my state. https://t.co/hAyjMmAMiH 3 hours ago

nopittie

#WelcomeToTheParty California could launch its own generic prescription drug label - NBC News https://t.co/F0dTELar2e via @GoogleNews 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

California Could Become First To Have Own Generic Drug Label [Video]California Could Become First To Have Own Generic Drug Label

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to leverage the size of California's population to lower the prices of prescriptions. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:26Published

CBSLA: The Rundown (Jan. 9) [Video]CBSLA: The Rundown (Jan. 9)

The judge in Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial says he won't step down from the case. A power play over President Trump's war powers is being played out on Capitol Hill. California could become..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.