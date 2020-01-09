California Could Launch Its Own Prescription Drug Label

The plan is being proposed by CA Gov.

Gavin Newsom in an effort to control the state's health care costs.

A trip to the doctor’s office, pharmacy or hospital shouldn’t cost a month’s pay.

These nation-leading reforms seek to put consumers back in the driver seat and lower health-care costs for every Californian, Gavin Newsom, CA Governor, via 'The Wall Street Journal'.

If approved, CA would contract with generic drug makers to produce medications for state residents.

This would make CA the first state to adopt such a plan, the details of which are yet to be clarified.

The proposal is likely to find tremendous support in the Democratic-controlled state legislature.

Generic drug maker trade groups support the initiative but are cautious about the challenges.

The proposal is likely to face a battle with the pharmaceutical industry