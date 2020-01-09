Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pelosi Says She'll Send Trump Impeachment Articles To Senate Next Week

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Pelosi Says She'll Send Trump Impeachment Articles To Senate Next WeekHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated when she'll send the Impeachment Articles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi to send Trump impeachment articles to Senate next week

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will prepare a resolution to appoint managers and send articles of...
Independent - Published Also reported by •MarketWatchFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comAl JazeeraReutersNYTimes.comFT.comMediaiteNPRDaily Caller


McConnell says U.S. Senate to move on unless House sends impeachment articles

The U.S. Senate will move forward with its own legislative agenda next week unless it receives...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

1Whistleblowers

WhistleBlowers RT @dustingardiner: BREAKING: Pelosi says she's ready to send impeachment case against Trump to Senate “Every Senator now faces a choice:… 3 seconds ago

EdenCheckol

Eden Checkol RT @ABC: BREAKING: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she plans to send the articles of impeachment against Pres. Trump to the Senate next wee… 4 seconds ago

ademillo

Andrew DeMillo RT @AP: BREAKING: Speaker Pelosi says House will take steps next week to send impeachment articles to Senate for President Trump's trial. h… 32 seconds ago

Joanne5617

🇺🇸Joanne 🇺🇸Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @bennyjohnson: 🚨BREAKING 🚨 Speaker Pelosi says House will take steps next week to send impeachment articles to the Senate for President… 49 seconds ago

RogerBlumberg

Lotta Dots RT @NewsHour: NEW: Speaker Pelosi says House will take steps next week to send impeachment articles to Senate for Trump’s trial. https://t.… 2 minutes ago

machelle_bonis

MacB RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: House adopts war powers resolution in 224 to 194 vote. The measure aims to limit President Trump’s military actions ag… 2 minutes ago

Wyntre999

wyntre RT @ReutersPolitics: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will advance articles of #impeachment next week https://t.co/Go3NL65lyu https://t.… 2 minutes ago

RichardBurr_DN

Richard Burr RT @dn_nation_world: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will take steps next week to send articles of impeachment to the Senate. htt… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pelosi will send Trump impeachment to Senate next week [Video]Pelosi will send Trump impeachment to Senate next week

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an important announcement.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:29Published

Pelosi Will Send Trump Impeachment To Senate Next Week [Video]Pelosi Will Send Trump Impeachment To Senate Next Week

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an important announcement. She said she will send the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate next week. The move came..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.