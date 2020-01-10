Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Biologist Explains How Drones Catching Whale "Snot" Helps Research

Video Credit: WIRED - Duration: 11:20s - Published < > Embed
Biologist Explains How Drones Catching Whale 'Snot' Helps Research

Biologist Explains How Drones Catching Whale "Snot" Helps Research

Whale research is difficult, but a conservation organization is trying to make it a bit easier with drones.

WIRED's Matt Simon talks with Ocean Alliance CEO Iain Kerr about the benefits of flying the "SnotBot" into a whale's blow spout.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chancewilliams

Chance Garrick Williams Biologist Explains How Drones Catching Whale "Snot" Helps Research https://t.co/GdV2MY7wAa via @wired 7 hours ago

afeelappeal

A Feel Appeal Biologist Explains How Drones Catching Whale Snot Helps Research | WIRED https://t.co/0Wb311g1Xp https://t.co/3N351wVZ07 2 days ago

nean

neanderthal yabuki Biologist Explains How Drones Catching Whale Snot Helps Research | WIRED - YouTube https://t.co/0F5Dvs7uDE 2 days ago

BubbleJunction

BUBBLE JUNCTION RT @bjeaglefeather: WIRED Biologist Explains How Drones Catching Whale Snot Helps Research | WIRED https://t.co/MOitG06A1H Via @WIRED #WIRE… 2 days ago

bjeaglefeather

Bradley Jon Eaglefeather WIRED Biologist Explains How Drones Catching Whale Snot Helps Research | WIRED https://t.co/MOitG06A1H Via @WIRED… https://t.co/an9vIuYtzY 2 days ago

ol2z0q6DF0wLvdl

仲本正吉 Biologist Explains How Drones Catching Whale Snot Helps Research | WIRED https://t.co/VFJF58XKKh @YouTubeより 2 days ago

kittybravofan

Kitty Biologist Explains How Drones Catching Whale Snot Helps Research | WIRED https://t.co/bENf6ZP5Hx via @YouTube 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.