Huntsville cybersecurity expert weighs in on Iran cyber attacks

New information this afternoon... a cyber security expert in huntsville talked to waay 31 today about the possibility of iran trying to destroy government databases.

Cyber security experts say they've seen an uptick of malicious activity that looks like it's coming from iran.

Waay 31 worked to find out if there could be any changes to cyber security at redstone arsenal or missile defense which is headquartered here in huntsville.

"the policies and technologies and protocols that were in place before the current events with iran are still in place today and while we may be exercising those protocols a little more rigorously now because of the level of activity.

I don't think anybody should be overly alarmed about the nature of those attacks.

I think they're expect and these are the things we prepare for."

Kraabel told us his company has contracts on the arsenal - but because of confidentiality agreements could not say more.

He said iran isn't the only nation trying to hack into the u-s government systems. they s attempts everyday from other counties