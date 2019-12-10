Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Huntsville cybersecurity expert weighs in on Iran cyber attacks

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Huntsville cybersecurity expert weighs in on Iran cyber attacksHuntsville cybersecurity expert weighs in on Iran cyber attacks
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Huntsville cybersecurity expert weighs in on Iran cyber attacks

New information this afternoon... a cyber security expert in huntsville talked to waay 31 today about the possibility of iran trying to destroy government databases.

Cyber security experts say they've seen an uptick of malicious activity that looks like it's coming from iran.

Waay 31 worked to find out if there could be any changes to cyber security at redstone arsenal or missile defense which is headquartered here in huntsville.

"the policies and technologies and protocols that were in place before the current events with iran are still in place today and while we may be exercising those protocols a little more rigorously now because of the level of activity.

I don't think anybody should be overly alarmed about the nature of those attacks.

I think they're expect and these are the things we prepare for."

Kraabel told us his company has contracts on the arsenal - but because of confidentiality agreements could not say more.

He said iran isn't the only nation trying to hack into the u-s government systems. they s attempts everyday from other counties




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

How to avoid a cyber scam [Video]How to avoid a cyber scam

Many countries are moving towards cashless payment systems. In India too, the trend is picking up. Cards, online banking, digital wallets and other digital payment systems are quite popular. But this..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 05:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.