Triple XXX named one of Indiana's Top 20 in 20 for destination dining

The 20 eateries on the list are considered true destination dining experiences.
Triple XXX named one of Indiana's Top 20 in 20 for destination dining

West lafayette landmark since 1929.

New this midday - the triple x family restaurant is one of indiana's top 20 places to dine in 2020.

The list was put out by visit indiana.

It's designed to celebrate the best of what the hoosier state has to offer.

The 20 eateries on the list are considered true destination dining experiences.

Triple x owner carrie (airs-man) ehresman says not much has changed in the restaurant in the last 90 years.

She says that's what keeps people coming back.

"we always hear that when people come back it's just like it was when we were dating in high school.

It was a part of my purdue experience.

So for us, it's being able to have the memory that feels exactly the same way it did for someone in the 30's, 40's, 50's and 60's."

The beef house in covington also made the list.

Ehresman has a heads up for triple x customers.

The restaurant will be closed from january 27th through the 31st for maintenance.




