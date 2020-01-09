Global  

Madame Tussauds Removes Harry and Meghan From Royal Family Display

Madame Tussauds Removes Harry and Meghan From Royal Family Display

Madame Tussauds Removes Harry and Meghan From Royal Family Display

Madame Tussauds Removes Harry and Meghan From Royal Family Display.

The London location of the famous wax museum announced the change Thursday.

As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.

, Madame Tussauds General Manager Steve Davies, via statement.

The decision comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their plans to step back as senior members of the Royal family.

The museum stated that the removal is to reflect the couple’s "progressive new role within the Royal institution.".

New York’s Tussauds will follow suit and relocate their wax figures of the iconic couple to another area
