Luis Carlos Galán Sarmiento sigue vigente a través de la obra de Luz Marina Ramírez

Luis Carlos Galán Sarmiento sigue vigente a través de la obra de Luz Marina Ramírez

Luis Carlos Galán Sarmiento sigue vigente a través de la obra de Luz Marina Ramírez

Luz Marina Ramírez fue comisionada por el Instituto Municipal de Cultura para intervenir la casa de Luis Carlos Galán Sarmiento y su visión.

Tras investigar sobre el líder político, se encaminó por esta representación que puede ser apreciada en la calle 36 con carrera 25 esquina.
