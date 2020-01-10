|
Severe Weather
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 05:54s - Published < > Embed
Severe Weather
WX ALERT Tornado Watch for Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington County in OK until 6:00pm.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|The city of Seattle and King County are preparing to open severe-weather shelters Sunday night in...
Seattle Times - Published
|A large, powerhouse storm is poised to deliver a variety of nasty weather across the U.S. starting...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources