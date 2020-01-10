Marianne Williamson Ends Presidential Bid 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:46s - Published Marianne Williamson Ends Presidential Bid The best-selling author had struggled to gain more than 1% support in the polls since beginning her campaign in early 2019.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Marianne Williamson drops out of presidential race Marianne Williamson, who ran a nontraditional campaign focused on the power of love and...

USATODAY.com - Published 2 hours ago



Spiritual guru Marianne Williamson ends 2020 White House bid DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, the spiritual guru...

Seattle Times - Published 2 hours ago







You Might Like