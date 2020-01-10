Global  

Marianne Williamson Ends Presidential Bid

Marianne Williamson Ends Presidential Bid

Marianne Williamson Ends Presidential Bid

The best-selling author had struggled to gain more than 1% support in the polls since beginning her campaign in early 2019.
Marianne Williamson drops out of presidential race

Marianne Williamson, who ran a nontraditional campaign focused on the power of love and...
USATODAY.com - Published

Spiritual guru Marianne Williamson ends 2020 White House bid

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, the spiritual guru...
Seattle Times - Published


PoliticsVillage

Politics Village (#StillWithHer) Marianne Williamson Ends 2020 Presidential Campaign https://t.co/o8CVQ11bl8 #MarianneWilliamson #Marianne2020 #Election2020 2 minutes ago

tobosbunny

Just A Lisa Trapped in a Wine Cave🌹🐰 She never stood a chance but I really liked her, just an all around good person. Marianne Williamson ends 2020 pre… https://t.co/tzpIU83PkH 3 minutes ago

guardianworld

Guardian World Marianne Williamson ends 2020 presidential campaign https://t.co/Psx0mRIZRS 3 minutes ago

fox12oregon

FOX 12 Oregon KPTV Marianne Williamson ends 2020 presidential campaign https://t.co/vJkRC1d7YW https://t.co/aIum7KyGm4 3 minutes ago

vkdatabase

Vkdatabase RT @CNN: Marianne Williamson ended her 2020 Democratic presidential campaign on Friday after failing to gain traction in a crowded Democrat… 5 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Marianne Williamson ends 2020 presidential campaign https://t.co/fQ0MCXuUQe https://t.co/XMn2Pr503A 6 minutes ago

HearnBob

VOTE LIKE YOU NEED AIR RT @NewsHour: NEW: Longshot democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has ended her campaign, weeks before voting begins. https… 6 minutes ago

GigiTerrix4

Terri RT @THR: Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson ended her campaign on Friday, weeks before voting begins, saying she did not… 6 minutes ago


Marianne Williamson quits 2020 race [Video]Marianne Williamson quits 2020 race

Politico is reporting that Marianne Williamson announced she is ending her bid for president.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:27Published

Marianne Williamson Quits 2020 Race [Video]Marianne Williamson Quits 2020 Race

Politico is reporting that Marianne Williamson announced she is ending her bid for president. Williams is a self-help author and spiritual guru who became a viral sensation in the first Democratic..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published

