India's top court orders review of Kashmir internet shutdown

India's top court orders review of Kashmir internet shutdown

Top court said communications lockdown in Muslim-majority region violated country's telecoms rules.
Kashmir: India top court orders review of longest internet shutdown

Indian-administered Kashmir has had no access to internet since 4 August.
BBC News - Published

India’s top court orders review of all curbs in Kashmir

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court on Friday ordered the government to review all restrictions,...
Seattle Times - Published


PrasanthTweets

Prasanth Sugathan RT @IFEX: 🇮🇳 India: @SFLCin said the Supreme Court ruling on the need to review the internet shutdown in Kashmir would make it easier to c… 1 hour ago

bobdruwing

Bob Druwing India's Top Court Orders Government to Review Kashmir Internet Ban https://t.co/BuU7xWx6vS 3 hours ago

Spanishcountry

Teresa MASIA PERALES India's Top Court Orders Government to Review Kashmir Internet Ban https://t.co/axMeWslJH8 4 hours ago

CPJAsia

CPJ Asia RT @pressfreedom: #India should restore internet in #Kashmir as court orders #InternetShutdown review https://t.co/vs7LJ2tPiy 6 hours ago

ChronLaw

ChronLAW Legal News India Supreme Court orders review of restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir - https://t.co/xfegZ2y63C 6 hours ago

IFEX

IFEX 🇮🇳 India: @SFLCin said the Supreme Court ruling on the need to review the internet shutdown in Kashmir would make… https://t.co/OBJaILRJNZ 9 hours ago

thaiparampil

thaiparampil Kashmir: India top court orders review of longest internet shutdown https://t.co/p0LNG5CquY 10 hours ago

XperienceIS

Xperience Internet Solutions Kashmir: India top court orders review of longest internet shutdown - ... https://t.co/UBMRX6Lg7B 11 hours ago


‘Govt can’t get away with everything’: Congress lauds SC Kashmir verdict [Video]‘Govt can’t get away with everything’: Congress lauds SC Kashmir verdict

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict calling for a review of internet suspension in Kashmir within 7 days.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:11Published

SC on J&K: All restrictive orders must be made public, indefinite internet suspension abuse of power [Video]SC on J&K: All restrictive orders must be made public, indefinite internet suspension abuse of power

APEX COURT BRINGS RELIEF FOR THE RESIDENTS OF J&K REELING UNDER A MASSIVE INTERNET & COMMUNICATION LOCKDOWN, THE 3-JUDGE SUPREME COURT BENCH TODAY ORDERED THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR ADMINISTRATION TO REVIEW..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:29Published

