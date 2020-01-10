Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

CBS Local Sports Divisional Playoff Round NFL Picks

Video Credit: CBS Local - Duration: 05:51s - Published < > Embed
CBS Local Sports Divisional Playoff Round NFL Picks

CBS Local Sports Divisional Playoff Round NFL Picks

Katie Johnston talks with CBS Baltimore Sports Anchor Rick RItter to get his predictions on this week's NFL Playoff games.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mystic Lake Casino Is Hosting A Vikings Playoff Game Watch Party [Video]Mystic Lake Casino Is Hosting A Vikings Playoff Game Watch Party

Katie Steiner was there Saturday morning as organizers got ready for the big event (2:04). WCCO Saturday Morning — January 11, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:04Published

Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien [Video]Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas has special connection with Texans coach Bill O'Brien

Jordan Lucas has allegiances to both head coaches on the sidelines Sunday for the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium. He plays for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and played for Houston..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.