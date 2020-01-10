Community coming together

The area.

The sheriff does not know if -- or how -- this vehicle is involved.

The community is coming together to assist the people displaced by the major fire in boonville.

A gofundme page already raised over ten thousand dollars.

The red cross is assisting 15 people.

And right now, you can check our website for a list of sizes of clothing and shoes needed for those people displaced by the fire.

As for the fire... crews say it started in the back of one of the buildings.

We won't have