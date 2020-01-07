Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Russell Westbrook Honored in Return to Oklahoma City

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Russell Westbrook Honored in Return to Oklahoma City

Russell Westbrook Honored in Return to Oklahoma City

Russell Westbrook Honored in Return to Oklahoma City.

The Thunder played a tribute video for Westbrook before Thursday night's game.

It was Westbrook's first game against the Thunder since joining the Houston Rockets in the off-season.

Man, some things you can't put into words, just because I've been here so long, so many great memories, great people.

, Russell Westbrook, via statement.

Obviously, the best fans in the world, because they come with it, and tonight they came with it.

, Russell Westbrook, via statement.

Westbrook had a game-high 34 points on 14-of-26 shooting in the Rockets' 113-92 loss.

Obviously, we got smacked, but it was a dope environment.

Oklahoma City, as usual, showed mad love to Russell and everything he's done.

, James Harden, Rockets guard, via statement.

The eight-time All-Star spent 11 seasons with Oklahoma City and won the NBA MVP in 2017
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rockets star Russell Westbrook on return to Oklahoma City: 'I don't regret one thing'

Westbrook returned to Oklahoma City for the first time since being traded to Houston over the...
CBS Sports - Published

Westbrook set to return to face a Thunder team that is OK

Once Russell Westbrook headed to Houston, the Oklahoma City Thunder were supposed to be headed toward...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsUSATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

BSO

Robert Littal Thunder Use A Hot Start And Nonstop Energy On Both Ends Of The Floor To Spoil Russell Westbrook’s Return To OKC; Ho… https://t.co/mFtMdwaRTi 45 minutes ago

KevinJCarrIowa

Kevin J. Carr | Iowa Westbrook returns to OKC: 'Felt like I was home' https://t.co/UB2lmyLMrC https://t.co/Ckg7uaKJ2e 1 hour ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Russell Westbrook Honored in Return to Oklahoma City https://t.co/h2EJhSWxSm 1 hour ago

raystrauss

Ray Strauss There is a type of player that will be remembered well and long after their career. Though it is never... https://t.co/s5EOtPJiEz 3 hours ago

billsource

BILL SOURCE Thunder Use A Hot Start And Nonstop Energy On Both Ends Of The Floor To Spoil Russell Westbrook’s Return To OKC; Ho… https://t.co/XlRu33P43t 4 hours ago

BasketballGuruD

The Daniel Bell© RT @BSO: Thunder Use A Hot Start And Nonstop Energy On Both Ends Of The Floor To Spoil Russell Westbrook’s Return To OKC; How The Thunder H… 5 hours ago

BSO

Robert Littal Thunder Use A Hot Start And Nonstop Energy On Both Ends Of The Floor To Spoil Russell Westbrook’s Return To OKC; Ho… https://t.co/OVmLIyufGB 5 hours ago

asmith001

Aaron Smith Westbrook returns to OKC: 'Felt like I was home' - via @ESPN App https://t.co/vJbOt8vJ1I 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Russell Westbrook makes return to OKC, receives huge ovation [Video]Russell Westbrook makes return to OKC, receives huge ovation

Russell Westbrook makes return to OKC, receives huge ovation; Thunder hammer Rockets

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:52Published

Preview of Russell Westbrook's Return [Video]Preview of Russell Westbrook's Return

Jacob Tobey and the Tulsa World's Bill Haisten preview Russell Westbrook's return to Oklahoma City.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.