Russell Westbrook Honored in Return to Oklahoma City.

The Thunder played a tribute video for Westbrook before Thursday night's game.

It was Westbrook's first game against the Thunder since joining the Houston Rockets in the off-season.

Man, some things you can't put into words, just because I've been here so long, so many great memories, great people.

, Russell Westbrook, via statement.

Obviously, the best fans in the world, because they come with it, and tonight they came with it.

, Russell Westbrook, via statement.

Westbrook had a game-high 34 points on 14-of-26 shooting in the Rockets' 113-92 loss.

Obviously, we got smacked, but it was a dope environment.

Oklahoma City, as usual, showed mad love to Russell and everything he's done.

, James Harden, Rockets guard, via statement.

The eight-time All-Star spent 11 seasons with Oklahoma City and won the NBA MVP in 2017